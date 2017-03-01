Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Villagers bear cost of transporting materials

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

VEIDRALA villagers along the coast of Nakorotubu in Ra have been struggling to deliver hardware materials back to their homes.

Last week, the villagers used four vessels to deliver materials from Namuaimada Village.

Village headman Samisoni Toga said the first round of materials under the Help for Homes initiative was for two families.

"We are happy that it's finally arrived and that people can start rebuilding," Mr Toga said.

"But the cost of moving the materials from Namuaimada to Veidrala by boat is something we have to address ourselves.

"We worked until late at night on Thursday to load and unload the hardware materials."

Mr Toga said the recipient of the materials was left to pay for the boat fare.

"Each trip, a villager is charged $70 for the fuel and some boat captains like to charge for the passenger fee too.

"That's very expensive for every villager."

Mr Toga said four boats were used to deliver the materials last week.

"Each trip, the family receiving the materials had to pay for. We worked together in helping carrying the items, but the expenses were all on the family."

Pio Nakubuwai was the first to receive the materials at Veidrala.

"It is expensive, but what else can we do?" he said.

"We need the materials to build our home."








