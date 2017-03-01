Talks on OHS report

/ Front page / News

THE Department of Labour is holding talks with the Health and Medical Services Ministry after the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) assessment at Navua Hospital.

Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Jone Usamate confirmed this on Monday.

However, he said, he could not discuss details of the discussions because he was yet to be updated on it.

The OHS assessment was conducted earlier this year after concerns raised by the Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on the status of the hospital kitchen and other areas in the hospital which failed to comply with OHS standards.

Mr Usamate had confirmed that the Labour Department had presented its OHS findings on the hospital to the Health Ministry.