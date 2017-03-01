Cane target viable, says association

/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association says Government's intention to increase production from less than two million tonnes to three million by 2020 is possible.

Association president Praveen Singh said increased mechanisation and improved husbandry was the answer provided farmers were included in all discussions and their views were taken into consideration. "Three million tonnes by 2020 is achievable, but Government will have to come down to the farm level first to see what challenges are faced by farmers in each sector," he said.

"And we believe this can be achieved if Government works in partnership with cane producers associations. Drainage and cane access roads need attention. And logistics during the harvest and crush season need to be streamlined so that cane that is cut using mechanical harvesters is given good access at the mill."

Mr Singh said one of the main issues faced by growers — shortage of labour — could be addressed to some extent through the use of mechanical harvesters.

"We have invested more than $1 million in three mechanical harvesters and this will make a big difference during the 2017 harvest season," he said.

The Government announced this year an allocation of $2m to assist growers interested in purchasing mechanical harvesters.

However, there has been no indication as to how the growers can access the grant or how much will be provided to each applicant.

The average price of a mechanical harvester purchased from India is about $350,000.