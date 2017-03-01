Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Woman pleads not guilty to murder

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

A 41-YEAR-OLD woman who allegedly burnt her de facto partner alive at their home at Sakoca, Tamavua, late last year has denied committing the alleged act.

Marianne Premila Devi appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva on Monday.

She is charged with one count of murder.

The charge was read out to the accused in court and she indicated that she understood and pleaded not guilty.

The court was told the accused allegedly murdered her partner Bal Krishna Naidu on November 24 last year.

State counsel Darshani Kumar made an application for the State to amend the particulars of the offence.

Justice Temo granted the application after there were no objections by the defence.

Ms Kumar also informed the court that the State was opposing bail for Ms Devi.

However, she did not disclose their grounds for objections.

Ms Devi has been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to March 24 for the State to outline the theory of their case.

However, she will re-appear in court this Friday for her bail ruling.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)