Woman pleads not guilty to murder

A 41-YEAR-OLD woman who allegedly burnt her de facto partner alive at their home at Sakoca, Tamavua, late last year has denied committing the alleged act.

Marianne Premila Devi appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva on Monday.

She is charged with one count of murder.

The charge was read out to the accused in court and she indicated that she understood and pleaded not guilty.

The court was told the accused allegedly murdered her partner Bal Krishna Naidu on November 24 last year.

State counsel Darshani Kumar made an application for the State to amend the particulars of the offence.

Justice Temo granted the application after there were no objections by the defence.

Ms Kumar also informed the court that the State was opposing bail for Ms Devi.

However, she did not disclose their grounds for objections.

Ms Devi has been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to March 24 for the State to outline the theory of their case.

However, she will re-appear in court this Friday for her bail ruling.