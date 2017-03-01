Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Nadua women assured of hall completion

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

TWENTY women of Nadua in the interior of Wainunu, Bua were in celebration mode on Monday after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama promised to assist them complete their hall.

Speaking during a Government talanoa session, Nadua Women's Group leader Mere Drenuku said the hall had been standing incomplete in their village for the past three years.

Ms Drenuku said the hall served as a meeting place for women.

"The only materials left for the completion of the hall are tins, flooring and other minor housing materials," she said.

"More than 20 women in the village converge at the hall to have training on cooking, weaving and it has become a meeting place for women in the village too.

"We believe that women are movers and shakers in their communities and that the completion of the hall will ensure that development enters the vanua of Nadua."

Another villager, Vaseva Rokomarama, said women would sometimes have to postpone meetings because of bad weather.

Responding to the women's pleas, Mr Bainimarama assured them that the Government would complete their hall.

Mr Bainimarama said since the hall was used by women for their betterment and development, it was a good initiative.

He instructed authorities to assess the incomplete hall and see to its completion.








