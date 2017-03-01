'Tippy tap' for rural North

/ Front page / News

SCHOOLchildren and communities in the rural parts of the Northern Division can now use a 'tippy tap' in their schools and communities especially during dry weather.

This is after the Save the Children Fiji came up with the 'tippy tap' consultations that will help benefit rural communities wash their hands at areas where there is no running water.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-Mckenzie said the 'tippy tap' was a water conservation tool which the 46 communities were trained to set up and use.

"The tippy tap is a hands-free way to wash your hands that is especially appropriate for the rural areas where there is no running water," she said.

Ms Low-Mckenzie said the tippy tap was operated by a foot lever thus reducing the chances for bacteria transmission as the user touches only the soap.

"It uses only 40 millilitres of water to wash your hands versus 500 millilitres using a mug," she said.

"Additionally the used waste water can go on to watering plants and gardens."

Ms Low-Mckenzie said the project started on May 19 last year and benefitted 868 Early Childhood Education centres for children, their families, 46 teachers, 46 Early Childhood Education centre committee representatives, and community members.

"There are other programs that involved Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) training to prepare community members and children with strategies to strengthen water security."

Ms Low-Mckenzie said those water projects helped reduce life-threatening diseases for children by exposure to dirty water and unsafe hygiene practices.

"The Drought Proofing Project team has conducted community tippy tap consultations in six communities in the West," she said.

"The project was extended for a further two months due to the nation shortage of blocks and materials experienced last year," she said.

"The Drought Proofing Project team has conducted community Tippy Tap consultations in six communities in the West of Fiji whereby children and youth have been actively involved in its practical sessions following discussions."