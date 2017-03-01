Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Cancer is killer number 3

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

CANCER is the number three killer disease after coronary heart disease and diabetes in the country.

This was one of the major talking points highlighted at the opening of the National Training/Workshop for CT in Cancer Staging and Imaging in Suva on Monday.

The workshop is designed to equip practitioners and medical oncologists with the current knowledge of staging and imaging various forms of cancer using the imaging modality of CT.

Acting Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at the Fiji National University (FNU), Dr William May, said Fiji carried a significant burden of the diseases of cancer.

"From available records, cancer is a non-communicable disease that is fast becoming a scourge in the country," he said.

According to him, in females, there was a prevalence of cancer of the breast, cancer of the cervix and endometrial cancers.

In the male population, a prevalence of cancer of the prostate and liver resulted in high mortality rates.

Dr May said in order to control and manage the numbers in cancer in the country, Fiji had collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through the Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA) to facilitate the workshop.

Dr Aruna Pallewatte, a consultant neuroradiologist from Sri Lanka, said the incidence of cancers in Fiji was different from other countries.

"This country is different but I think the diagnosis and knowledge among the doctors here is good," Mr Pallewatte said.

"However their image screening is not so advanced at the moment but for the diagnosis they are doing a good job."

National Representative Regional Cooperative Agreement (IAEA) to Fiji, Professor Soji Ajibulu said Fiji had the potential resources to combat the cases of cancers.

"At the moment our cancer patients are sent to India for treatment and those who have medical insurance have the ability to go to Australia and New Zealand," he said.

The three-day workshop ends today.








