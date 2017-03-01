Roadworks oversight

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority failed to monitor rehabilitation works on rural roads to ensure they were carried out well, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said.

Responding to concerns raised by villagers of Kubulau District in Bua who said that roadworks in the area were incomplete and not done properly, Mr Bainimarama said the authority failed to monitor roadworks done by its contractors.

He said the problem was happening in roads around the country and not Vanua Levu alone.

Mr Bainimarama said this needed to change and that FRA needed to review and monitor work carried out by its contractors.

Villagers also told Mr Bainimarama that gravelling works carried out by contractors of the authority were incomplete because it was only carried out on parts of the road in the district.

Villagers said while parts of the gravelled road were accessible, others that were not gravelled remained inaccessible to members of the public who have to walk long distances to access transportation services.

Waisa villager Waseroma Ravouvou told Mr Bainimarama that roads in the area were only gravelled before his arrival on Monday.

Mr Ravouvou told Mr Bainimarama that if he had not visited the area, the road would have been left in its slippery conditions while members of the public suffered.

He told Mr Bainimarama that in their attempts to get the road gravelled in time for his tour, the contractors even worked on Sunday last week.