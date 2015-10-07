Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Open warrant issued

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE High Court in Suva has issued an open warrant against a man who was sentenced to more than seven years imprisonment yesterday.

Jimilai Drose was sentenced to seven years and 10 months imprisonment after he was convicted of one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

Drose, who is on bench warrant, was tried in absentia.

Justice Vinsent Perera issued the warrant yesterday.

He ordered that the sentence be imposed on Drose from the day he was apprehended by law enforcement officers.

Drose and three others robbed an elderly woman of assorted items worth $37,000.

The offence happened on October 7, 2015.

The group had used force on the elderly woman during the time of the offence.

On the same date, Drose and others also broke into the Pacific Energy Service Station and stole cash of more than $100.

In his sentence, Justice Perera said Drose selected a vulnerable elderly woman to commit the offence by using force at 3am on the said date.

He said Drose committed the offence at a place that provided services to the public.

Drose will be eligible for parole after serving six years and 10 months of the sentence imposed by the court.








