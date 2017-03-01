Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Judge lays down the law

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE lawyer representing eight former policemen and a soldier who were jailed for raping and sexually assaulting Vilikesa Soko was yesterday told by the court that they would not be given any preferential treatment by the court.

Court of Appeal President, Justice William Calanchini made this comment after a letter was received by the court citing insulting words written on behalf of one of the appellants.

The nine appellants — Manasa Talala, Seruvi Caqusau, Kelevi Sewatu, Penaia Drauna, Senitiki Natakasavu, Filise Vere, Viliame Vereivalu, Jona Drauna and Pita Matairavula — who earlier made an application for leave to appeal against their conviction and sentence appeared before Justice Calanchini at the Court of Appeal in Suva yesterday.

Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan is representing the nine convicted rapists.

Justice Calanchini told Mr Khan that the appellants would not be given any special treatment after the court received the said letter.

He said he discussed the matter with Chief Justice Anthony Gates and they came to the conclusion that they would not respond to such correspondence.

The letter, he said, had the letterhead of Mr Khan's firm and was out of character.

However, Justice Calanchini said they knew it was not Mr Khan and/or an employee from his firm.

Outside court yesterday, Mr Khan said he would get hold of a copy of the letter and officially lodge a complaint with the Police Commissioner for serious investigations into the letter.

"I have been at the Bar for almost 40 years and this is the first time I've come across an incident like this," Mr Khan said.

Mr Soko was assaulted after being apprehended at Malevu Village near Sigatoka in connection with a robbery in August 2014.

Talala and Caqusau were last year jailed for eight years each by the High Court in Lautoka while Sewatu, Drauna and Natakasavu were sentenced to seven years in jail each.

Vere, Vereivalu, Drauna and Matairavula were jailed for nine years.

The State has been granted 21 days to reply to submissions made by the appellants.








