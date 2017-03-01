Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Cocaine case appeal

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE State has made an application for leave to appeal against the sentence of two men sentenced to 14 years in jail for unlawful possession of 49.9 kilograms of cocaine.

Australian national Joseph Abourizk and local Josese Muriwaqa were convicted of one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs by the High Court in Lautoka in April last year.

Abourizk and Muriwaqa appeared before Justice William Calanchini at the Fiji Court of Appeal yesterday. State counsel Sekonaia Vodokisolomone asked the court for 21 days to file their submissions.

Justice Calanchini granted this and has given the respondents 21 days to respond thereafter.

Abourizk's lawyer, Iqbal Khan, informed the court they had already filed their submission on two motions — one for leave to appeal against sentence and conviction and the second to seek bail pending appeal.

The two were found in possession of illicit drugs with a street value of $15 million.

Abourizk was returning from Ba and was driven by Muriwaqa in August 2015 when they were stopped by police officers at Vuda, Lautoka. The police officers found a bag containing the illicit drugs.

Justice Calanchini said all leave and bail applications would be heard together.








