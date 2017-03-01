Manslaughter trial

/ Front page / News

A SECURITY officer who witnessed the death of a Tongan student outside a nightclub in Suva in 2014 yesterday informed the High Court in Suva that he could not recognise the student's face as it was all black after the incident.

Ravuama Vakaturagania took the witness stand for the prosecution yesterday afternoon as the trial went into second day before Justice Salesi Temo.

Nauru national Julien Henrich is charged with one count of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Sione Tufui outside a nightclub in Suva on June 21, 2014.

Mr Vakaturagania was on duty during the early morning of the said date when a brawl broke out midway between Dragon nightclub and HFC Bank along Victoria Pde in Suva.

In his evidence, he said at about 3am on the said date, he saw a group of Nauruan boys allegedly beating up a Tongan student. He described it in iTaukei as buturaki (bashing).

Mr Vakaturagania said he saw about 12 Nauruan boys throwing punches at Mr Tufui before he fell to the ground.

He said the group of boys then repeatedly kicked and stomped Mr Tufui on his chest and face.

The bashing, he said, lasted about 30 minutes. By the time it finished, Mr Vakaturagania said, Mr Tufui was on the ground unconscious, his face was all black and he was bleeding, he said.

Another State witness, Waqavesi Rokotuinasau who was a bouncer at Dragon nightclub, said prior to the time of the alleged incident, he had escorted Tufui out of the nightclub after he was seen punching Mr Henrich.

Mr Rokotuinasau said on his way back to the club he saw a group of Nauruan boys rushing down the stairs. He then followed them down, but when he reached the entrance he saw Mr Tufui on the ground.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.