Search for toddler continues

+ Enlarge this image The missing toddler with his aunt. Picture SUPPLIED

LAUTOKA police are searching for a one-year-old boy who went missing after allegedly jumping in a drain during torrential rain last Sunday.

Family members are holding out hope that the child could still be alive and they are praying the little boy will be found soon.

A family member who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said the toddler was last seen jumping in a drain at their residence in Sandalwood St, Drasa-Vitogo, while rain bathing with his six-year-old uncle.

"We are pleading to anyone who has seen him to please contact the nearest police station as soon as possible," a family member said.

The six-year-old ran into the family home and informed the toddler's parents that their child had jumped into the drain about 5pm on Sunday and had been swept away.

The family raised the alarm with Lautoka police and they searched the waterway and surrounding areas, but the toddler could not be found.

A team from this newspaper came across a group of officers combing the Lautoka foreshore area yesterday afternoon as the search continued for the third day.

"We have not been able to find anyone who has seen the little boy and the search will continue until we find him," said west police media liaison officer Constable Wame Bautolu.