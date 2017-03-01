Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Search for toddler continues

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

LAUTOKA police are searching for a one-year-old boy who went missing after allegedly jumping in a drain during torrential rain last Sunday.

Family members are holding out hope that the child could still be alive and they are praying the little boy will be found soon.

A family member who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said the toddler was last seen jumping in a drain at their residence in Sandalwood St, Drasa-Vitogo, while rain bathing with his six-year-old uncle.

"We are pleading to anyone who has seen him to please contact the nearest police station as soon as possible," a family member said.

The six-year-old ran into the family home and informed the toddler's parents that their child had jumped into the drain about 5pm on Sunday and had been swept away.

The family raised the alarm with Lautoka police and they searched the waterway and surrounding areas, but the toddler could not be found.

A team from this newspaper came across a group of officers combing the Lautoka foreshore area yesterday afternoon as the search continued for the third day.

"We have not been able to find anyone who has seen the little boy and the search will continue until we find him," said west police media liaison officer Constable Wame Bautolu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)