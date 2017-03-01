Ram expresses concern with speed cameras

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Taxi Association claims the new speed cameras in operation around the country are a moneymaking business for the Land Transport Authority.

Association general secretary Rishi Ram said the association was deeply concerned with the new bylaws being implemented on speed cameras without consulting stakeholders.

"To date from first installation, the LTA has collected more than $300,000 without any sweat whatsoever," he claimed.

Mr Ram claimed the authority was following Victorian Law from Australia and had failed to display the warning signs at both ends of the camera zones.

"Only two centres here in Viti Levu — on Queens Rd in Wainadoi and at Korotogo — have signs displaying camera zone but there is no camera at all."

He claimed where there were cameras, signs were not displayed and where there were no cameras, signs were displayed.

Transport Minister Parveen Kumar said he would comment on the issue later.