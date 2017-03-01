FRA sets out massive program to develop road network

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is engaged in a massive program of building new roads, bridges and jetties around the country.

FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the program would provide extra capacity for economic growth as well as connecting isolated parts of the country to economic and social opportunity.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA had been given the task of developing a road network which met the needs of a developing Fiji and their approach was to focus on two core activities which included maintaining the road network to keep it in the desired condition, expanding and developing the network to meet tomorrow's needs.

"Maintenance is planned, reactive and proactive. Otherwise, the safety and reliability of the network declines rapidly, or costs spiral out of control," he said.

He said Fiji was faced with decades of maintenance neglect.

"The Government and FRA are committed to recovering from the previous decline of the network and getting ahead of the deterioration by carrying out a systematic and routine maintenance program which includes rebuilding or rehabilitating infrastructure where necessary," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the cost of rebuilding or rehabilitating a road or bridge could be four to five times more expensive than proper maintenance regularly carried out.

He said because of this fact, the FRA's budget appeared to be so large.

Since 2014, the FRA has also completed more than 110km of resealing and 30km of rehabilitation of sealed roads annually.

"Each year we do over 150km of unsealed road gravel buildup and we seal short sections of unsealed dusty road in front of schools, health centres and villages totalling over 6km per annum across the Fiji Islands."

Mr Hutchinson revealed the 2017/2018 budget for FRA was $510 million of which 47 per cent had been spent so far which amounted to $240 million.