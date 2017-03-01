Police patrol study

/ Front page / News

LAUTOKA police are conducting a study to find out the feasibility of providing additional patrols at Lovu industrial area, the scene of an armed robbery earlier this week.

Five men armed with cane knives and crowbars assaulted and tied up two security guards at the Classic Buses Limited depot before making off with a decoder and cameras worth about $5000.

Classic Buses Ltd manager finance Sheeraz Mohammed claimed there were not enough police patrols in the area.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said studies would have to be done to ensure increased patrols were feasible.

He refuted claims that police were late to the scene of the crime.

"We can confirm that officers from Lautoka arrived at the scene 15 minutes after someone from Classic Buses called," he said.

"As to the call for increased patrols, we have to look at the feasibility of it before making any further comments."