Club raises more than $4k

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

MORE than $4000 was collected by the PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) Youth Club during a four-day walkathon from Lautoka to Suva last week.

Although the funds raised were shy of the $10,000 target, youth leader Josateki Labalaba said he was encouraged by the response from the public.

The fundraiser was organised by the youth group to assist in the treatment of one of three brothers who are suffering from muscular dystrophy ­— a hereditary condition that progressively weakens the muscles.

Rajneil Kumar, 38, Raveen Kumar, 35, and Arvin Kumar, 34, are confined to their beds and totally dependent on their 57-year-old mother Phul Kuar to get through each day.

The cost of treatment is $10,000 per patient.

"This money is all going to Rajneil, Raveen and Arvin," said Mr Labalaba.

"We hope that people will be generous enough to top up the remaining amount and help at least one of the brothers get treatment.

"We will be handing over the $4086 we raised during the walkathon tomorrow morning (today)."

Apart from assisting the Kumar brothers, members of the youth club commit to a fortnightly program where they feed the homeless in Lautoka.








