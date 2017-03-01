Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Online rental bond service

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE Fiji Commerce Commission plans to create an online rental bond service.

The online portal will act as an independent entity to take charge of bond paid by tenants.

Fiji Commerce Commission's Prices and Incomes Inspector-Rent, Sekope Ciriyamotu, said tenancy issues over the years had revealed that some landlords charged hefty amounts for bonds.

Mr Ciriyamotu said there were landlords who claimed for repairs on already damaged parts of sublet homes.

"We have noted that there has been an increase in issues with landlords charging too much for bond, which is why we have proposed that a separate entity take charge of it," he said.

"We are looking into ways to which we can solve these issues and a tribunal could be the answer," said Mr Ciriyamotu.

"This is where the commission has powers to issue orders."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)