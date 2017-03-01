/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Commerce Commission plans to create an online rental bond service.

The online portal will act as an independent entity to take charge of bond paid by tenants.

Fiji Commerce Commission's Prices and Incomes Inspector-Rent, Sekope Ciriyamotu, said tenancy issues over the years had revealed that some landlords charged hefty amounts for bonds.

Mr Ciriyamotu said there were landlords who claimed for repairs on already damaged parts of sublet homes.

"We have noted that there has been an increase in issues with landlords charging too much for bond, which is why we have proposed that a separate entity take charge of it," he said.

"We are looking into ways to which we can solve these issues and a tribunal could be the answer," said Mr Ciriyamotu.

"This is where the commission has powers to issue orders."