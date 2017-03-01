Squatter tenancy rises

/ Front page / News

THE migration of desperate rural people to urban centres and the rising cost of properties has caused a rise in tenancy in squatter settlements.

Fiji Commerce Commission officer Prices and Incomes Inspector-Rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said they received numerous complaints from tenants residing in squatter settlements on either conditions of homes, high prices in rent or eviction threats.

Mr Ciriyamotu was speaking at the second round of public consultations on the draft landlord and tenant act 2017 in Sigatoka on Monday.

"Informal housing settlements are increasing at an alarming rate and it shows the desperation of people to live in the urban centres," he said.

"What people need to understand is that those residing in squatter settlements are there illegally, therefore any agreement either parties may have entered into become null and void.

"This is something that law writers didn't foresee and didn't address when laws were written before and we are consistently looking at how we can approach the issue. "

Mr Ciriyamotu said some people paid up to $250-$300 in rent for a month.

He said the Government's efforts in trying to ensure affordable decent housing to Fiji citizens by 2020 would be a challenge.

He reasoned that values of homes and land doubled every five years, causing problems for middle income earners.

Mr Ciriyamotu said housing schemes under the Public Rental Board had become too costly.

In February 2016 Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar indicated there were 220 squatter settlements across Fiji.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board of Fiji (REALB) chairman Dr Abdul Hassan told this newspaper in July 2016 that there were more than 77,794 people or seven per cent of Fiji's population living in squatter settlements around Fiji.