Parents ask PM to intervene

A SCHOOL head's spouse has been accused of dishing out corporal punishment to students of a primary school in Cakaudrove.

This was made known to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session in Savusavu yesterday.

It was also revealed that fear had grown among parents and students of the primary school.

Addressing Mr Bainimarama, parent Mereoni Rabuka broke down in tears.

She claimed the head teacher's husband allegedly hit the students and allegedly used harsh, vulgar language on them.

She told Mr Bainimarama that they were tired of visiting the Ministry of Education's office in Savusavu since last year and nothing had been done.

She claimed the head teacher was rude to community members.

Mrs Rabuka further claimed that at a school meeting, the head teacher allegedly told one parent to be quiet after the mother of a student tried to share her views about the school's operation.

She also claimed the school head allegedly threatened to kick a pregnant woman in the settlement.

"The school head has been in the area for about seven years now and we are asking you please (referring to Mr Bainimarama) to intervene," she said.

"We want the school head to be transferred next week and not to be given another chance to stay in the school."

Mrs Rabuka said in the talanoa session that parents and villagers had looked after teachers well since the establishment of the school.

In response, Mr Bainimarama told Mrs Rabuka that the Ministry of Education would deal with her claims.

She was referred to the Ministry of Education permanent secretary Iowane Tiko to deal with the issue.

Mr Tiko confirmed that immediate action would be taken.