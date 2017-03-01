First TLTB office for Cakaudrove

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama inside the new TLTB office in Savusavu. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

OUT of the 200,000 hectares of iTaukei land in Cakaudrove, only 18 per cent is being leased.

This situation has forced Government to open the iTaukei Land Trust Board office in Savusavu so that officials can work with landowners to utilise their land.

While opening the new office yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the office would ensure that landowners were given the opportunity to understand the potential of their land for their own benefits.

"This is the first TLTB office in the province of Cakaudrove in the 76-year history of the board, " he said.

"To those of you here in Cakaudrove, gone are the days where you will have to travel all the way to Labasa to access TLTB services.

"We now have the best of opportunities to utilise our land given the full services and support provided."

Mr Bainimarama encouraged the people of Savusavu to make good use of the services provided.

Nasavusavu district representative Mosese Salakibulu thanked Government for bringing services closer to the people of Cakaudrove.

Mr Salakibulu said the landowners and tenants of iTaukei-owned land had spent a lot on travelling expenses to Labasa.

He said the new office would benefit many landowners.