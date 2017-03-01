HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services says that HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine is safe for humans.

Responding to concerns from two grieving parents in Savusavu who claim that their daughter died after being administered the vaccine, a statement from the ministry last week said that HPV vaccine had been used for several years throughout the world and numerous studies had looked into its safety.

HPV vaccine is administered for protection against cervical cancer, which is a major killer of women. The statement said side effects reported in those studies were mild.

"They can include pain where the shot was given, fever, dizziness, and nausea — similar to minor side effects seen with other vaccines," the statement said.

"Those vaccinated are monitored for 15 minutes after having the vaccine. The ministry emphasises that the vaccinations are safe and protects against potentially deadly diseases.

In the statement, the ministry strongly encouraged everyone to be vaccinated for their own benefit and the benefit of the wider community.

"While the news from Savusavu is very sad, it must not put anyone off being vaccinated," the statement said.

"The ministry requests that media organisations act responsibly and do not use this tragic case to stir up unnecessary concern among the population."

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old girl was discovered dead in their family home by her mother when she returned from work on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, police said they were investigating the death.