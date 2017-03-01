Fiji Time: 2:06 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard of a friend who had to turn down a free lunch for very interesting reasons.

This friend was requested to attend a lunch business meeting at a popular venue in town.

Looking forward to getting work done while also enjoying a meal, this friend was promptly at the venue for the meeting.

As the group concluded the meeting and sat down to partake, Beachcomber's friend felt the sudden need to answer the call of nature.

Too bashful to use one of the toilets in the restaurant, Beachcomber's friend decided to politely decline lunch and rush back to the safety of the office restroom.

To make matters worse, he had to walk across town with a ripped shoe.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)