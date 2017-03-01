flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard of a friend who had to turn down a free lunch for very interesting reasons.

This friend was requested to attend a lunch business meeting at a popular venue in town.

Looking forward to getting work done while also enjoying a meal, this friend was promptly at the venue for the meeting.

As the group concluded the meeting and sat down to partake, Beachcomber's friend felt the sudden need to answer the call of nature.

Too bashful to use one of the toilets in the restaurant, Beachcomber's friend decided to politely decline lunch and rush back to the safety of the office restroom.

To make matters worse, he had to walk across town with a ripped shoe.