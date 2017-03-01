Tabuya leads PDP

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Peoples Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabua speaks to the Fiji Times as general secretary Aman Singh listens on during an interview at their office in Suva on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE newly-appointed leader for the People's Democratic Party, Lynda Tabuya has called on Fijians to support her and make Fiji great again.

Ms Tabuya said yesterday that following a meeting, the party's board confirmed her appointment as the new leader.

The outspoken woman said if she gets into power, her focus would be to create more jobs for Fijians, in particular, the graduates.

"A lot of our jobs are being taken up by foreigners," she said.

Ms Tabuya said Fijians had so much potential and it was high time the private sector was supported instead of being gagged.

She said Fijians needed well-paid jobs to put food on their table.

She said another area of concern to her was the continued alleged breach of human rights in the country.

"We got to look at what's failing — our human rights; there is a gross violation of individual's human rights all across the board," she claimed.

Ms Tabuya has also supported the idea of a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls, saying it was important for the parties to unite in order to defeat FijiFirst.

"Parties got to work hand-in-hand and we are already in talks with other political parties," she said.

She said for the coming election, the party would target the entire country for support.