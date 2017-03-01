Works hit by lack of materials

/ Front page / News

THE shortage of construction materials in the country has affected government's housing rehabilitation program, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Responding to queries from villagers at Namalata Village in Kubulau, Bua, Mr Bainimarama said he was aware of the problem.

Mr Bainimarama said people would have to wait for construction materials from overseas before any work could progress.

"That is the main reason that housing rehabilitation works have been affected and people think that we are simply holding back rehabilitation works," he said.

"Hardware supplies received are being taken to communities and villages as soon as they arrive from overseas."

Mr Bainimarama told villagers that the second round of card registration for Government's Severe TC Winston housing rehabilitation assistance program was to begin soon.

He said members of the public whose homes were damaged during the cyclone and had not registered for the assistance program could do so once the second round began.

Villagers raised their concern to Mr Bainimarama regarding construction materials which they were still waiting for a year after Severe TC Winston affected Vanua Levu.

Nasasaivua villager Peni Matanimeke said villagers in his area were still living in tents, adding that families were affected during the last series of tropical depressions that affected Fiji.

Another villager, Marika Matawalu said villagers had applied for assistance from Government and had been told by hardware companies that they were out of supplies.