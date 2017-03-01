Fiji Time: 2:05 PM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Works hit by lack of materials

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, March 01, 2017

THE shortage of construction materials in the country has affected government's housing rehabilitation program, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Responding to queries from villagers at Namalata Village in Kubulau, Bua, Mr Bainimarama said he was aware of the problem.

Mr Bainimarama said people would have to wait for construction materials from overseas before any work could progress.

"That is the main reason that housing rehabilitation works have been affected and people think that we are simply holding back rehabilitation works," he said.

"Hardware supplies received are being taken to communities and villages as soon as they arrive from overseas."

Mr Bainimarama told villagers that the second round of card registration for Government's Severe TC Winston housing rehabilitation assistance program was to begin soon.

He said members of the public whose homes were damaged during the cyclone and had not registered for the assistance program could do so once the second round began.

Villagers raised their concern to Mr Bainimarama regarding construction materials which they were still waiting for a year after Severe TC Winston affected Vanua Levu.

Nasasaivua villager Peni Matanimeke said villagers in his area were still living in tents, adding that families were affected during the last series of tropical depressions that affected Fiji.

Another villager, Marika Matawalu said villagers had applied for assistance from Government and had been told by hardware companies that they were out of supplies.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Report delay a breach
  2. Parents ask PM to intervene
  3. Tabuya leads PDP
  4. Search for toddler continues
  5. Minister backs bid to host 7s leg
  6. Online rental bond service
  7. Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'
  8. Police patrol study
  9. HPV vaccine safe for humans, states ministry
  10. Club raises more than $4k

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  3. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Teachers charged Friday (24 Feb)