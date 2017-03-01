Cyclone-proof schools 'may take time'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Kubulau District School inside their tent classroom. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

REHABILITATION of schools destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston may take a while as Government intends to build Category 5 cyclone resistant buildings.

During a talanoa session at Namalata Village in Kubulau, Bua, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama urged parents to have patience, adding he understood their concerns about schoolchildren still learning in tents.

Mr Bainimarama said it would take some time to rebuild schools considering Government's intent to build structures resistant to cyclones.

Mr Bainimarama said in its efforts to build such schools, the Government would need more resources to carefully construct the buildings.

He said the Government had put TC Evans housing rehabilitation works on hold to address the extent of damage left by Severe TC Winston.

"We know very well the extent of damage brought about by TC Winston and therefore we want to ensure that all government buildings are compatible with Category 5 cyclones," he said.

"Government intends to make its staff quarters at schools and health centres, schools, and medical facilities resilient to withstand cyclones such as TC Winston.

"This is one of the reasons that rehabilitation works for schools and other Government facilities are taking a slow pace at the moment."

Mr Bainimarama said rehabilitation may seem slow but it was just as important considering the resources needed in the structures being rehabilitated.

He called on villagers not to listen to those who will try to politicise the situation because whatever they said is not true.