Minister backs bid to host 7s leg

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou. Picture: RAMA

FIJI should bid to host a leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, says Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou.

"This would be good for Fiji as it will put us on the world map and if the hosting costs are reasonable, it is something we would very seriously consider — to bring the top teams in rugby 7s to our doorstep. No doubt our stands will be full of our very committed spectators," he said.

"Fiji has hosted the Oceania 7s Championships on a number of occasions,

the last being in November 2016.""The HSBC 7s championships is obviously a larger event with more teams but in principle, there is no reason why we should not step up and host. This has already been the subject of discussion with World Rugby and the Fiji Rugby Union."

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) did not respond to questions sent last week, however, World Rugby media spokesman Eoin McHugh said the current deal with the 10 host cities would lapse in 2019.

"But before then, there will be a tender to host a round of the series where all cities / unions will be welcome to bid," McHugh said.

"As you know we currently have a four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby for the Wellington Sevens. Every round of the series is reviewed every year and this year's Wellington event review is ongoing."

The HSBC World Sevens Series is currently being hosted by Dubai, South Africa, Wellington, Sydney, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London.

The poor turnout at the Wellington tournament last month prompted suggestions on a change of venue with several cities in NZ, including Dunedin being suggested.

However, there have been calls, such as from Samoan and former All Blacks 7s coach Gordon Tietjens for a leg of the series to be hosted either in Samoa or Fiji.

This week in Las Vegas, tournament organisers are expecting at least 80,000 people to attend, bringing in million of dollars worth of economic activities to the city.

For Vancouver, the city had listed the rugby sevens tournament in 2016 as one of the top six reasons why it had record visitor arrivals again.

At least 60,000 spectators turned up for the tournament last year exceeding expectations.

Tuitubou said hosting such a tournament would include some funding.

The Government has previously assisted hosting the Fiji Golf International and the hosting of Super Rugby matches between the Chiefs and Crusaders.

"Certainly it will include costs which would be absorbed in the normal way like security through the Fiji Police Force, processing visas through our embassies and Department of Immigration costs that we often do not include in our calculations," Tuitubou said on the type of support available from the Government should Fiji host a tournament.