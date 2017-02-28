Chinese backed money lender business opens

Update: 7:19PM
POSEIDON Finance, a new small finance company in Fiji was officially opened in Suva earlier today.
The company aims at providing mini soft loans and money
lending services at a minimum 12 per cent interest to Fijians.
Poseidon Finance director Poseidon Finance chief executive
officer Guo Weidong (Gordon) said they targeted grassroots and working people
by providing loans from $500 to $5000.
"By this moment, we are just providing small unsecured loans
and in future, we will later do secured loans," he said.
"Poseidon Finance is currently a small financing company
willing to serve, with the imminent ambition to become one of the leading
finance companies in Fiji," he said.
The company, which currently has nine local staff and three
foreign staff, is situated at Mercury House Building beside the Suva City
Council along Victoria Parade in Suva.