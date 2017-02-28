Chinese backed money lender business opens

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff of Poseidon Finance after the launching of their company today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:19PM POSEIDON Finance, a new small finance company in Fiji was officially opened in Suva earlier today.

The company aims at providing mini soft loans and money lending services at a minimum 12 per cent interest to Fijians.

Poseidon Finance director Poseidon Finance chief executive officer Guo Weidong (Gordon) said they targeted grassroots and working people by providing loans from $500 to $5000.

"By this moment, we are just providing small unsecured loans and in future, we will later do secured loans," he said.

"Poseidon Finance is currently a small financing company willing to serve, with the imminent ambition to become one of the leading finance companies in Fiji," he said.

The company, which currently has nine local staff and three foreign staff, is situated at Mercury House Building beside the Suva City Council along Victoria Parade in Suva.