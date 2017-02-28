Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chinese backed money lender business opens

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 7:19PM POSEIDON Finance, a new small finance company in Fiji was officially opened in Suva earlier today.

The company aims at providing mini soft loans and money lending services at a minimum 12 per cent interest to Fijians.

Poseidon Finance director Poseidon Finance chief executive officer Guo Weidong (Gordon) said they targeted grassroots and working people by providing loans from $500 to $5000.

"By this moment, we are just providing small unsecured loans and in future, we will later do secured loans," he said. 

"Poseidon Finance is currently a small financing company willing to serve, with the imminent ambition to become one of the leading finance companies in Fiji," he said.

The company, which currently has nine local staff and three foreign staff, is situated at Mercury House Building beside the Suva City Council along Victoria Parade in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64470.6257
JPY 55.835752.8357
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64130.6163
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parliament hero honoured
  2. Fashion in paradise
  3. Rabuka to rally support in Aust
  4. 'Unpaid' royalty probe
  5. Thirst for victory
  6. Changes made to sedition charges
  7. Baulevu bridge to close tonight
  8. No more long walks to school
  9. End of transport woes
  10. Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  4. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)