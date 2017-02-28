Cakaudrove land of opportunity

Update: 7:15PM THERE are many great opportunities in the province of Cakaudrove.
Prime Ministery Voreqe Bainimarama said the opening of the iTaukei
Lands Trust Board was recognition of this fact.
PM Bainimarama said the northern province covered a total
itaukei land area of around 200,000 hectares and with only about 18 per cent
being leased out.
"TLTB's plans is aligned to the vision of my Government and
that is to create accessibility to iTaukei Land in line with Pillar 6 of the
National Charter for Change Peace and Progress and also provide as much
opportunities as possible for not only for tenants of various types but also
for landowners to lease their own land," Mr Bainimarama said.
"This is also part of the TLTB board's visibility to see
that its services that are normally provided only in the main rural areas are
decentralized in to other town centres as part of Government plans to provide
accessibility and improvement of its effective services to all Fijians that
need it," he said.