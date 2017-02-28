Cakaudrove land of opportunity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister with the TLTB Management and staff in the new office in Savusavu. Picture: TLTB/Supplied

Update: 7:15PM THERE are many great opportunities in the province of Cakaudrove.

Prime Ministery Voreqe Bainimarama said the opening of the iTaukei Lands Trust Board was recognition of this fact.

PM Bainimarama said the northern province covered a total itaukei land area of around 200,000 hectares and with only about 18 per cent being leased out.

"TLTB's plans is aligned to the vision of my Government and that is to create accessibility to iTaukei Land in line with Pillar 6 of the National Charter for Change Peace and Progress and also provide as much opportunities as possible for not only for tenants of various types but also for landowners to lease their own land," Mr Bainimarama said.

"This is also part of the TLTB board's visibility to see that its services that are normally provided only in the main rural areas are decentralized in to other town centres as part of Government plans to provide accessibility and improvement of its effective services to all Fijians that need it," he said.