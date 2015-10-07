Seven years inside for service station robber

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:05PM A MAN who broke into the Pacific Energy service station at Walu Bay in Suva two years ago has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months imprisonment.

Jimilai Drose who was on trial in absentia was sentenced also in absentia by Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Drose was convicted of count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

He had committed these offences on October 7, 2015.

He has to serve six years and 10 months before he will be eligible for parole.