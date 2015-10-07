Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seven years inside for service station robber

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 7:05PM A MAN who broke into the Pacific Energy service station at Walu Bay in Suva two years ago has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months imprisonment.

Jimilai Drose who was on trial in absentia was sentenced also in absentia by Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Drose was convicted of count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

He had committed these offences on October 7, 2015.

He has to serve six years and 10 months before he will be eligible for parole.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64470.6257
JPY 55.835752.8357
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64130.6163
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parliament hero honoured
  2. Fashion in paradise
  3. Rabuka to rally support in Aust
  4. 'Unpaid' royalty probe
  5. Thirst for victory
  6. Changes made to sedition charges
  7. Baulevu bridge to close tonight
  8. No more long walks to school
  9. End of transport woes
  10. Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  4. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)