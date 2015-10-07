Seven years inside for service station robber

Update: 7:05PM A MAN who broke into the Pacific Energy service station at Walu Bay in Suva two years ago has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months imprisonment.
Jimilai Drose who
was on trial in absentia was sentenced also in absentia by Justice Vinsent
Perera at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.
Drose was
convicted of count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and
one count of theft.
He had
committed these offences on October 7, 2015.
He has to
serve six years and 10 months before he will be eligible for parole.