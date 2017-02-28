2027 Pacific Games in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Submissions from the Fiji Sports Commission presenting before the committee. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 7:03PM FIJI will host the 2027 Pacific Games, the Standing Committee on Social Affairs heard today.

Mr Mazey said sporting facilities were a big problem in that they are very expensive.

"The costing at the moment for a new stadium for the west which came through from China just recently is approximately $US100 million," Mr Mazey said.

"That's the stadium we will need to host the 2027 Pacific Games," he said.

He said these facilities were not cheap but explained the Commission believed it could form partnerships between government and the private sector to build the sporting facilities.