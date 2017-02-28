Appeal gets extra sentence

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:37PM A MAN in his 40s jailed last year for assaulting his wife was served an increased prison term after filing an appeal at the Lautoka High Court.

Justice Paul Madigan said the errors were compounded when the Magistrate committed a mathematical error by taking a starting point of three years and adding two years for aggravating features but then deducting 20 months for the early guilty plea and one year for the mitigation.

While announcing the new sentence, Justice Madigan said since the appellant had four previous convictions in the last 10 years, three of which were for assault of the same victim, the early plea was the only mitigating factor to be recognised.

"The sentence I pass is one of four years with a minimum to be served before he is eligible for parole to be one of three years," he said.

"Section 23 (1) of the Sentencing and Penalties Decree does not permit me to backdate this new sentence to October 3, 2016, when he was originally sentenced and therefore the sentence I pass to commence today is one of three years and seven months with the minimum term referred to three years."

A domestic violence restraining order was also issued against the appellant.