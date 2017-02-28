Appeal gets extra sentence

Update: 6:37PM A MAN in his 40s jailed last year for assaulting his wife was served an increased prison term after filing an appeal at the Lautoka High Court.
Justice Paul Madigan said the errors were compounded when
the Magistrate committed a mathematical error by taking a starting point of
three years and adding two years for aggravating features but then deducting 20
months for the early guilty plea and one year for the mitigation.
While announcing the new sentence, Justice Madigan said
since the appellant had four previous convictions in the last 10 years, three
of which were for assault of the same victim, the early plea was the only
mitigating factor to be recognised.
"The sentence I pass is one of four years with a minimum to
be served before he is eligible for parole to be one of three years," he said.
"Section 23 (1) of the Sentencing and Penalties Decree does
not permit me to backdate this new sentence to October 3, 2016, when he was
originally sentenced and therefore the sentence I pass to commence today is one
of three years and seven months with the minimum term referred to three years."
A domestic violence restraining order was also issued
against the appellant.