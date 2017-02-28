Engineers to explore floodgates option

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Department of Agriculture engineers will explore the option of building floogates like this one in Drasa, Lautoka members and Drasa farmers at Wainunu, Bua. Picture: Supplied

Update: 6:30PM ENGINEERS from the Ministry of Agriculture will soon be tasked to see the possibility of establishing two floodgates at Vunidamoli and Natua in the district of Wainunu, Bua.

Responding to concerns raised by Vunidamoli villager Epeli Vasuinaweni who said the two villages were regularly flooded during heavy rainfall, deputy secretary agriculture development Uraia Waibuta said their engineers needed to survey the area because they were not listed in their scheme of projects this year.

Prime Minister asked Mr Waibuta if the ministry could look into the issues raised by villagers.