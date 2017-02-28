Engineers to explore floodgates option

Update: 6:30PM ENGINEERS from the Ministry of Agriculture will soon be tasked to see the possibility of establishing two floodgates at Vunidamoli and Natua in the district of Wainunu, Bua.
Responding to concerns raised by Vunidamoli villager Epeli
Vasuinaweni who said the two villages were regularly flooded during heavy
rainfall, deputy secretary agriculture development Uraia Waibuta said their
engineers needed to survey the area because they were not listed in their
scheme of projects this year.
Prime Minister asked
Mr Waibuta if the ministry could look into the issues raised by villagers.