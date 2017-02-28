Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Engineers to explore floodgates option

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 6:30PM ENGINEERS from the Ministry of Agriculture will soon be tasked to see the possibility of establishing two floodgates at Vunidamoli and Natua in the district of Wainunu, Bua.

Responding to concerns raised by Vunidamoli villager Epeli Vasuinaweni who said the two villages were regularly flooded during heavy rainfall, deputy secretary agriculture development Uraia Waibuta said their engineers needed to survey the area because they were not listed in their scheme of projects this year.

Prime  Minister asked Mr Waibuta if the ministry could look into the issues raised by villagers.

 








