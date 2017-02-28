Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Bua road condition discussed

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 5:33PM THE state of roads in Wainunu and Kubulau in Bua were highlighted to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his tour of both districts.

In a talanoa session Cogea villager in Wainunu, Jale Sigarara told Mr Bainimarama  that said that two main bridges in Daria and Namuavoivoi were always prone to flooding and affected transportation within the district a lot.

Mr Sigarara said the road condition in the Wainunu district was pathetic affecting bus services in villages.

�Children would be grounded in their villages for the duration of the  adverse weather condition,� he said.

Responding to these concerns Mr Bainimarama assured Mr Sigarara that they would look into his concerns. He had instructed representatives of the Fiji Roads Authority to look into the concerns.








