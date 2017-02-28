Bua road condition discussed

Update: 5:33PM THE state of roads in Wainunu and Kubulau in Bua were highlighted to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his tour of both districts.
In a talanoa session Cogea villager in Wainunu, Jale
Sigarara told Mr Bainimarama that said
that two main bridges in Daria and Namuavoivoi were always prone to flooding
and affected transportation within the district a lot.
Mr Sigarara said the road condition in the Wainunu district
was pathetic affecting bus services in villages.
�Children would be grounded in their villages for the
duration of the adverse weather
condition,� he said.
Responding to these concerns Mr Bainimarama
assured Mr Sigarara that they would look into his concerns. He had instructed
representatives of the Fiji Roads Authority to look into the concerns.