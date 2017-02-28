Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Sports Commission serious about social responsibility

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 5:32PM WE take our social responsibilities very seriously and now train and establish fitness leaders in all communities to conduct regular community physical activity programs, says Peter Mazey.

"The operation grant received from Government in 2015 was $794,005 and actual expenses incurred was $791,585 which means that 99 per cent of the operational grant was utilised," he said.

He said an outreach grant of $200,000 was also provided by Government and it was used to fund the Commission's programs such as Sports Outreach, Train the Trainer, Educate the Educator, Kids in Community Sports, Wellness Programs, Inclusive Sports and Community Assistance.








