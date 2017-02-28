Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No more medicine problems

MERE NALEBA
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 3:12PM PROBLEMS of procuring medicines and consumables for the Ministry of Health will soon be a thing of a past.

This is following comments made by the Permanent Secretary Phillip Davis to the Standing Committee on Ministry of Health and Medical Services �Annual Report 2015 saying the Ministry is fast tracking plans to curb medicine shortages.

Mr Davis said just today the Ministry received a list of companies that had expressed interest in developing procurement plans for the Ministry.

These are a list of companies that have had their applications for tender successfully vetted and will await the final selection.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64470.6257
JPY 55.835752.8357
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64130.6163
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parliament hero honoured
  2. Fashion in paradise
  3. Rabuka to rally support in Aust
  4. 'Unpaid' royalty probe
  5. Thirst for victory
  6. Changes made to sedition charges
  7. Baulevu bridge to close tonight
  8. No more long walks to school
  9. End of transport woes
  10. Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  4. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)