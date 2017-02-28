No more medicine problems

Update: 3:12PM PROBLEMS of procuring medicines and consumables for the Ministry of Health will soon be a thing of a past.
This is following comments made by the Permanent Secretary
Phillip Davis to the Standing Committee on Ministry of Health and Medical
Services �Annual Report 2015 saying the Ministry is fast tracking plans to curb
medicine shortages.
Mr Davis said just today the Ministry received a list of
companies that had expressed interest in developing procurement plans for the
Ministry.
These are a list of companies that have had their
applications for tender successfully vetted and will await the final selection.