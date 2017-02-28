Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

We charge low fees, says Takala

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 3:04PM Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Ltd CEO Atonio Takala and his team today made a presentation to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on their Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2015.

He said the company's major business activities, which formed part of their corporate social responsibilities, included the administration of deceased persons, estates, trustee services, will making and power of attorney services.

He said these services were provided to the people of Fiji at no cost to Government while charging an affordable fee to members of the public.

"In 2015 more than 330 estates were being administered with a value of $20.7 million and the corporation was trustee for 9309 clients with a value of $17.3m," Mr Takala said.








