Youth group raise funds for muscular disease

+ Enlarge this image Josateki Labalaba with PYGMIES Youth Group members and the Kumar brothers in Lautoka. Picture BALJEET SINGH

Update: 3:04PM THE PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement in Every Situation) Youth Club is calling for people to support its fundraising efforts for three brothers living with muscular dystrophy in Lautoka.

Youth leader Josateki Labalaba said while he was very encouraged with the support shown by people during a walkathon from Lautoka to Suva, he was very disappointed with the reaction of businesses in Suva.

"During our four-day walkathon, a lot of people stopped and donated but when we got to Suva, business people did not even want to hear what we had to say or listen to our explanation about the fundraising," he said.

"I am pleading to business people to please come forward and make a difference in the lives of these three brothers."

The Kumar brothers - Rajneil, 38, Raveen, 35, and Arvin, 34 - suffer from muscular dystrophy - a hereditary condition that progressively weakens the muscles.

They rely on their 57-year-old mother to do the most menial of tasks.