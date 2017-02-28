Local government best to build for recreation

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:01PM CITY and town councils are responsible for recreational facilities.

Acting CEO Housing Authority, Isikeli Naduva clarified this in his submission today to the parliamentary standing committee on Social Affairs.

Naduva said noney allocated for development should be given to the councils so that they may built it and become responsible for it.

"Normally when we finish development we pull out of that location and move to the next so the council is the best to handle those recreational facilities," Mr Navuda said.

However he said some recreational facilities when built are later vandalized.