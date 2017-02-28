Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Local government best to build for recreation

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 3:01PM CITY and town councils are responsible for recreational facilities.

Acting CEO Housing Authority, Isikeli Naduva clarified this in his submission today to the parliamentary standing committee on Social Affairs.

Naduva said noney allocated for development should be given to the councils so that they may built it and become responsible for it.

"Normally when we finish development we pull out of that location and move to the next so the council is the best to handle those recreational facilities," Mr Navuda said.

However he said some recreational facilities when built are later vandalized.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64470.6257
JPY 55.835752.8357
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64130.6163
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parliament hero honoured
  2. Fashion in paradise
  3. Rabuka to rally support in Aust
  4. 'Unpaid' royalty probe
  5. Thirst for victory
  6. Changes made to sedition charges
  7. Baulevu bridge to close tonight
  8. No more long walks to school
  9. End of transport woes
  10. Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  4. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)