Zero tolerance to drugs

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 2:50PM ANY student caught with drugs will be immediately removed from school, is the Ministry of Education's policy towards drugs in school.

In a statement to all media, the Minister for Education Dr. Mahendra Reddy made clear that drugs consumption among students will not be tolerated.

This is in light of recent incidents involving drug possession among students of a Suva school.

"Any student caught in possession of or consuming any drugs, such as, smoking Marijuana, glue sniffing etc in the school premises will be terminated from our schools on the spot," stated Dr. Reddy.

"We are concerned about the safety and security of all other students in the school and these kinds of behaviour will not be tolerated."








