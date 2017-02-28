Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Marou water supply to be repaired

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 2:46PM WATER supply to Marou village on the island of Naviti in the Yasawa group was damaged a year ago when Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck and it will finally get repaired soon.

This follows a decision by the Japanese Government to commit $17,300 towards Habitat for Humanity to will rehabilitate the water supply system at Marou.

Takuji Hanatani, Ambassador of Japan, will sign a grant contract with the NGO on Friday at a ceremony in Suva.

Japan provided funding assistance to Habitat for Humanity in December 2014 for the establishment of the water project.








