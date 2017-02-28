Marou water supply to be repaired

Update: 2:46PM
WATER supply to Marou village on the island of Naviti in the Yasawa group was damaged a year ago when Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck and it will finally get repaired soon.
This follows a decision by the Japanese Government to commit
$17,300 towards Habitat for Humanity to will rehabilitate the water supply
system at Marou.
Takuji Hanatani, Ambassador of Japan, will sign a grant
contract with the NGO on Friday at a ceremony in Suva.
Japan provided funding assistance to Habitat for Humanity in
December 2014 for the establishment of the water project.