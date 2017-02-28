Shortage of skilled road workers

Update: 2:18PM THERE is a severe shortage of getting qualified and skilled workers in the land transport sector to work on improving our roads.
Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, John
Hutchinson said the organisation had raised the issue with the Fiji National
University (FNU) during its industrial meetings.
"Just recently, FNU's College of Engineering, Science
and Technology (CEST) held an industry meeting in which they conducted
comprehensive program reviews with the FRA and other stakeholders," Mr
Hutchinson said.
Some of the areas where there is shortage of skilled workers
are programme schedulers and planners and project managers.