Shortage of skilled road workers

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 2:18PM THERE is a severe shortage of getting qualified and skilled workers in the land transport sector to work on improving our roads.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, John Hutchinson said the organisation had raised the issue with the Fiji National University (FNU) during its industrial meetings.

"Just recently, FNU's College of Engineering, Science and Technology (CEST) held an industry meeting in which they conducted comprehensive program reviews with the FRA and other stakeholders," Mr Hutchinson said.

Some of the areas where there is shortage of skilled workers are programme schedulers and planners and project managers.








