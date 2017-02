/ Front page / News

Update: 2:03PM GONE are the days of travelling to Labasa for the iTaukei Land Trust Board services after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened the first TLTB office for the people of Cakaudrove today.

Mr Bainimarama said they decided to open the office after seeing that majority of iTaukei owned land were under utilised.

He said that with the opening of the new office, landowners could work with the TLTB officials to utilise the land.