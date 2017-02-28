IAEA partners with MOH for cancer work

Update: 2:01PM EFFORTS are being taken by the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to reduce cancer cases in the country.
The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has collaborated
with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to formulate and implement a
national cancer control policy aimed at a holistic approach to reducing the
prevalence of the disease in the country.
This was highlighted by Professor Soji Ajibulu, the National
Representative-Regional Cooperative Agreement to Fiji at the three day National
Training for CT in Cancer Staging and Imaging in Suva.
He said the training would educate the practitioners in the
country to better their understanding in staging and imaging of cancers in the
country.
"The training will contribute tremendously to the education
and training of the practitioners and thus lead to better patient outcomes for
the populace of Fiji and those that may
be referred from the neighboring Pacific Island countries," Mr Ajibulu said.
The workshop ends tomorrow.