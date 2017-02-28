Fiji Time: 12:14 AM on Wednesday 1 March

IAEA partners with MOH for cancer work

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 2:01PM EFFORTS are being taken by the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to reduce cancer cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to formulate and implement a national cancer control policy aimed at a holistic approach to reducing the prevalence of the disease in the country.

This was highlighted by Professor Soji Ajibulu, the National Representative-Regional Cooperative Agreement to Fiji at the three day National Training for CT in Cancer Staging and Imaging in Suva.

He said the training would educate the practitioners in the country to better their understanding in staging and imaging of cancers in the country.

"The training will contribute tremendously to the education and training of the practitioners and thus lead to better patient outcomes for the populace of Fiji and those that  may be referred from the neighboring Pacific Island countries," Mr Ajibulu said.

The workshop ends tomorrow.








