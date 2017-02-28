Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Soko rapists in appeal conviction

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 1:44PM EIGHT former policemen and a soldier who were jailed for raping and sexually assaulting Vilikesa Soko appeared before Justice William Calanchini at the Fiji Court of Appeal this morning.

The nine appellants had earlier made an application for leave to appeal against their conviction and sentence.

Manasa Talala and Seruvi Caqusau were jailed for eight years each by the High Court in Lautoka while Kelevi Sewatu, Penaia Drauna and Senitiki Natakasavu were sentenced to seven years in jail each.

Filise Vere, Viliame Vereivalu, Jona Drauna and Pita Matairavula were jailed for nine years each.

They are represented by Lautoka lawyer, Iqbal Khan.

The State was today given 21 days to respond to submissions by the appellants.

