Parliament hero honoured

Update: 1:32PM WHEN Penijamini Valebuli was honoured for bravery at the Presidents Fiji Honours System investiture ceremony, the whole country knew.
According to Iliesa Raiduduva, the Fiji Parliament Civic
Education officer, Mr Valebuli risked his life at the height of Severe Tropical
Cyclone Winston to save the lives of his colleagues.
Mr Valebuli was part of a group of Fiji Parliament staff who
were on the island of Taveuni conducting an awareness activity when the category 5
cyclone struck.
"During the height of Tropical Winston, Penijamini Valebuli
risked his life by saving the lives of those who were stranded inside the First
Light Inn Hotel," Mr Raiduduva said.
"He used an aluminum
ladder to climb down from the first floor to the ground floor, this was
when we began to feel the strong winds and the walls and part of the ceiling
came smashing down."
"He held tightly to the ladder and called out to those that
were left on the top floor to climb down safely."
Aware there were officers stuck on the top floor of the
hotel, which was later completely blown apart by strong winds, Mr Valebuli
persevered to give them an escape.
Parliament staff said that despite the terrifying atmosphere
of debris flying everywhere, louvers, pieces of wood and roofing iron coming
off, he risked his life to save everyone.
"At one occasion a portion of the roof just fell beside him
while he held firmly to the ladder. The ladder was an aluminum one which could
have been blown away at any time. His courage to hold the ladder firmly enabled
all those upstairs reach the ground safely," Mr Raiduduva said.
The 49 year old Mr Valebuli was honoured at the Fiji
Investiture Ceremony last Friday for specifically saving the lives of four
colleagues, two education officers and a few other hotel occupants.
He was among 60 Fijians awarded for heroism and
distinguished service.
The Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni and her staff honoured their
colleague to a tea party yesterday to honour him as his work family.
The hero had only this to say, "I was grateful to be
considered for such an award. It was not for me alone but for the Parliament
family."