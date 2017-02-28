Parliament hero honoured

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Parliament hero Penijamini Valebuli with the Speaker of the House Dr. Jiko Luveni. Picture: Supplied

Update: 1:32PM WHEN Penijamini Valebuli was honoured for bravery at the Presidents Fiji Honours System investiture ceremony, the whole country knew.

According to Iliesa Raiduduva, the Fiji Parliament Civic Education officer, Mr Valebuli risked his life at the height of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston to save the lives of his colleagues.

Mr Valebuli was part of a group of Fiji Parliament staff who were on the island of Taveuni conducting an awareness activity when the category 5 cyclone struck.

"During the height of Tropical Winston, Penijamini Valebuli risked his life by saving the lives of those who were stranded inside the First Light Inn Hotel," Mr Raiduduva said.

"He used an aluminum ladder to climb down from the first floor to the ground floor, this was when we began to feel the strong winds and the walls and part of the ceiling came smashing down."

"He held tightly to the ladder and called out to those that were left on the top floor to climb down safely."

Aware there were officers stuck on the top floor of the hotel, which was later completely blown apart by strong winds, Mr Valebuli persevered to give them an escape.

Parliament staff said that despite the terrifying atmosphere of debris flying everywhere, louvers, pieces of wood and roofing iron coming off, he risked his life to save everyone.

"At one occasion a portion of the roof just fell beside him while he held firmly to the ladder. The ladder was an aluminum one which could have been blown away at any time. His courage to hold the ladder firmly enabled all those upstairs reach the ground safely," Mr Raiduduva said.

The 49 year old Mr Valebuli was honoured at the Fiji Investiture Ceremony last Friday for specifically saving the lives of four colleagues, two education officers and a few other hotel occupants.

He was among 60 Fijians awarded for heroism and distinguished service.

The Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni and her staff honoured their colleague to a tea party yesterday to honour him as his work family.

The hero had only this to say, "I was grateful to be considered for such an award. It was not for me alone but for the Parliament family."