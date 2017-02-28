Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Hall of fame get sponsor

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 12:31PM THE Fiji Sports Hall of Fame received a boost today with a timely donation of $10,000 by the Bank of the South Pacific.

Hall of Fame organiser, Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) received the event donation and said it would be a great help with the preparation for the awards night.

FASANOC Chief Executive Officer, Lorraine Mar said they appreciated the gesture by BSP.

"We appreciate what BSP has done for FASANOC and to the contribution towards the Fiji Sports Hall of Fame Awards," said Mar.

The awards will be held at the Sofitel resort in Nadi on the 31st of March 2017.








