Housing in better shape

+ Enlarge this image Housing Authority CEO Isikeli Navuda at todays Standing Committee on Social Affairs hearings. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 12:28PM THE Housing Authority is in a much better position today compared to 2013.

The Acting CEO Housing Authority Isikeli Navuda reassured the position of the organisation today while making a submission to the parliamentary standing committee on Social Affairs.

"We are in a much better position now and we have built up from where we were in 2013," Mr Navuda said.

"We are moving forward we are improving," he said.

Mr Navuda said the HA had also become disability friendly in the construction of its buildings.

"That's why we provide ramps in our developments. Whenever there is interest, we've had some discussions after referrals from the ministry to accommodate this in our developments," Mr Navuda said.

"We can allocate lots to disadvantaged and we are factoring that to our designs."