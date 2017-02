/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama hands out cheques to recipients of the small and micro business grants in Savusavu today. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:38AM ABOUT 760 recipients in the North received financial grants this morning for their small businesses.

He said, such assistance were given by Government to assist recipients expand their businesses.

While handing out the grants, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reminded the recipients that the financial assistance was not handouts.

However, he encouraged them to do their best, work hard and work smart to achieve their plans of expanding bigger businesses.