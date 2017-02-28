Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Baulevu bridge to close tonight

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Update: 10:23AM RESIDENTS of Baulevu who use the Wainibau Bridge will not be able to use the infrastructure tonight as the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will conduct repair works forcing its closure.

A statement sent to all media by the FRA this morning advises the bridge will be closed from 8pm, Tuesday 28 February and will re-open at 4am on Wednesday 1 March.

"This is a planned closure that will allow our contractors Fulton Hogan Hiways with its sub-contractors Instant Construction to carry out urgent maintenance works."

FRA John Hutchinson says there will be no detours posted during maintenance works.

"FRA wishes to apologise for the short term inconvenience, but this is for long term improvement."








